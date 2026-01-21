Straitstimes.com header logo

Last gasp goal keeps alive Ajax’s Champions League hopes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Villarreal v Ajax Amsterdam - Estadio de la Ceramica, Madrid, Spain - January 20, 2026 Ajax Amsterdam players celebrate after Oliver Edvardsen scores their second goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Villarreal v Ajax Amsterdam - Estadio de la Ceramica, Madrid, Spain - January 20, 2026 Ajax Amsterdam players celebrate after Oliver Edvardsen scores their second goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Follow topic:

VILLARREAL, Spain, Jan 20 - Substitute Oliver Edvardsen scored in the last minute to give Ajax Amsterdam a dramatic 2-1 away victory over Villarreal that keeps alive their hopes of progress in the Champions League.

Edvardsen buried a cutback cross from flying fullback Anton Gaael in the 90th minute to see the Dutch giants, who had lost their first five group games, come from behind to win a second successive tie which means they still have a chance of finishing in the top 24 with a home game to come against Olympiacos of Greece next week.

Villarreal are eliminated, stuck second from bottom with a single point as poor form in Europe contrasts with their third place in LaLiga.

Tani Oluwaseyi had given the hosts a 49th-minute lead with a superb volley but Oscar Gloukh’s free kick saw Ajax equalise in the 61st minute before they snatched a much-needed three points. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.