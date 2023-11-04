Las Palmas end Atletico Madrid's winning streak with 2-1 victory

Kirian Rodriguez and Benito Ramirez scored to lead Las Palmas to a 2-1 LaLiga victory over Atletico Madrid on Friday, handing Atletico their first loss in 10 games in all competitions.

Las Palmas climbed one spot into ninth in the table on 17 points after their fourth victory in five league games. Atletico, who had won their previous six league games, are third with 25 points, just three points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Captain Rodriguez had the Estadio Gran Canaria fans roaring with his 51st-minute goal from just outside the box after an exquisite dummy by Javi Munoz. Ramirez doubled their lead in the 75th minute after the home side pressured Madrid to give up the ball in their own half.

Alvaro Morata pulled one back to give Atletico a lifeline in the 83rd minute when Rodrigo Riquelme sent in a long cross that Morata fired home from close range, but Las Palmas held on. REUTERS

