Lampard pleased with Chelsea's discipline

LONDON • Frank Lampard praised Chelsea's "good progression" after Jorginho's penalty rescued a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in their last Champions League Group E match on Tuesday.

The Blues had already qualified for the last 16 as group winners after beating Sevilla 4-0 last week.

Even so, they were looking to avoid losing to the Russian minnows. But that was the prospect they faced after Remy Cabella gave Krasnodar a shock lead in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard had made 10 changes to his starting XI from the 3-1 win over Leeds in the Premier League last weekend.

Jorginho saved his under-strength team from embarrassment when he stroked in a penalty moments after the opener.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions as they look to mount a Premier League title chase and challenge in the Champions League.

"I liked the discipline of the team. I'm very pleased. We wanted to win but that wasn't to be," Lampard said. "Everyone was pretty good. There weren't outstanding performances but I asked the lads to be professional and they were.

"We've won the group and it's good progression."

In Group F, Lazio also advanced following a tense 2-2 draw at home to Club Brugge in the rain.

The Italians finished second behind Borussia Dortmund, booking their spot in the knockout phase for the first time since the 1999-2000 season, when they reached the quarter-finals with current coach Simone Inzaghi leading the team's attack.

"We are back in the Champions League after 13 years, and it's been 20 years since we've got into the second round," said Inzaghi.

"It's a deserved qualification that we have earned on the pitch."

Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, aged 16 years and 18 days, became the youngest player in Champions League history as he came off the bench in a 2-1 win at Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Cameroon-born Moukoko, who came on as a 58th-minute substitute, eclipsed Celestine Babayaro, who was 16 years and 87 days when he played for Anderlecht in November 1994.

