Lamine Yamal double helps Barcelona beat Levante

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VALENCIA, Sept 13 - Barcelona continued their perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 4-2 LaLiga victory over Levante in Valencia on Sunday.

Levante found themselves two goals down after 19 minutes after swift play from Barcelona led to goals from Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal. The home side then rallied, finishing the half with six shots to Barcelona's three.

Just 42 seconds into the second half, Barcelona were awarded a penalty, won and converted by Lamine. The 19-year-old now has three doubles in his last three LaLiga matches.

An errant pass from Espart allowed Levante forward Ivan Romero to round goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and pass the ball into the net with 12 minutes to go.

With two minutes remaining, Roger Brugue burst through multiple Barcelona challenges to score a second for Levante.

The home side's hopes of a draw were definitively ended by a mazy run and finish from Karim Adeyemi in the 93rd minute.

Barcelona are alone at the top of the LaLiga table with five wins from five, three points ahead of Real Madrid. REUTERS