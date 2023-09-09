Lamine Yamal becomes Spain’s youngest ever player at 16

BARCELONA - Lamine Yamal became Spain’s youngest ever player when he was brought on in the first half of La Roja’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Georgia on Friday.

The 16-year-old overtook Barcelona team-mate Gavi, who also started the game, by playing for the national team at 16 years and 57 days.

Gavi set Spain’s previous record in 2021 when he debuted at 17 years and 62 days.

Yamal came on with Nico Williams to replace Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo after 43 minutes, with Spain 4-0 up, after the pair both suffered knocks.

The winger became Barcelona’s youngest ever player to feature in La Liga in April when he came on as a substitute at 15 years and nine months for the Spanish champions against Real Betis.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente selected Yamal after he started the season well for Barcelona, becoming the Spanish top flight’s youngest starter in the 21st century in August. AFP