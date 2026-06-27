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Lamine starts as Spain make two changes for Uruguay clash

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Spain training - Sports Arena Club, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 25, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal during training REUTERS/Ivan Arias

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Spain training - Sports Arena Club, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 25, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal during training REUTERS/Ivan Arias

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 26 - Lamine Yamal starts for Spain against Uruguay in their World Cup Group H match on Friday, as coach Luis de la Fuente makes three changes from the side which beat Saudi Arabia 4-0.

• Marcos Llorente comes into the Spain defence in place of Pedro Porro, while Mikel Merino and Alex Baena replace Dani Olmo and Nico Williams, who both drop to the bench.

• Rodri captains Spain in midfield alongside Pedri, Merino and Baena, with Lamine and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the attack.

• Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa makes several changes from the side which drew 2-2 with Cape Verde, with Fernando Muslera starting in goal and Darwin Nunez leading the line.

• Federico Valverde captains Uruguay, with Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo and Juan Manuel Sanabria also named in midfield.

• Spain top Group H on four points, while Uruguay are second on two points and need a result to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Lineups:

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Sebastian Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera; Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo, Juan Manuel Sanabria; Darwin Nunez.

Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella; Mikel Merino, Alex Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.