Lamela heads Sevilla past Juventus into Europa League final

SEVILLE - Erik Lamela propelled Europa League kings Sevilla into the final in a gripping 2-1 triumph over Juventus on Thursday, qualifying 3-2 on aggregate after extra-time.

Lamela headed home the winner early in extra-time to complete an impressive comeback for the record six-time winners, who will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest after the Italians edged past Bayer Leverkusen.

Dusan Vlahovic fired visitors Juventus ahead in the second-half, two minutes after coming on as a substitute, but Suso smashed home from outside the area to take the game to extra-time.

Lamela connected perfectly with Bryan Gil’s cross in the 95th minute to delight the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and Sevilla held on to reach the final for the first time since 2020.

Defeat is concerning for Juventus, who are second in Serie A but braced for a potential points deduction which could knock them out of the top four – winning the Europa League was another route to Champions League qualification.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, without the injured Paul Pogba, were significantly better than in the first leg but were eventually overcome by the resilient hosts.

Sevilla, who dominated in Turin but were pegged back at the death in the 1-1 draw, shaded the first half at home but Juventus threatened on the counter in a pulsating battle.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny produced a superb save to claw out a Lucas Ocampos header at his near post.

At the other end his counterpart Yassine Bounou produced an equally strong fingertip stop to tip a Moise Kean effort onto the post.

Adrien Rabiot struck for Juventus but Manuel Locatelli was offside in the build-up and it was disallowed.

Sevilla were left fuming before half-time when Juan Cuadrado sliced down Oliver Torres on the edge of the box and no penalty was awarded by VAR, despite replays indicating the foul began in the area.

Juventus could have taken the lead early in the second half but Rabiot flashed a shot narrowly wide after being played in by a clever Kean chested pass.