Lacklustre Man United held 1-1 by Burnley

LONDON – Manchester United failed to make it two English Premier League wins in a row for the first time since February, when they drew 1-1 with Burnley at Old Trafford on April 27.

The Red Devils remain in sixth in the standings with four games left and their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League nearly all but over.

United headed into the match on the back of a 4-2 home victory over bottom side Sheffield United earlier this week.

But their season has been so underwhelming that Erik ten Hag’s men were aiming for two consecutive wins since they beat Aston Villa and Luton Town – both 2-1 – in the middle of February.

“Second half was all ours and we are in a winning position and we give the game away at the end,” said ten Hag, referring to his team conceding a late goal to Burnley.

“Very frustrated, shouldn’t happen. Over many phases of the game we did very good, so at the end we have to take the three points and the clean sheet. We gave it away again at the end... in the final minutes, it’s so unnecessary.”

United’s first big chance came in the 19th minute, when captain Bruno Fernandes pounced on a rebound inside the penalty box but his shot hit the post.

Six minutes later, Alejandro Garnacho danced into the Burnley area and was tripped, but no penalty was given.

The visitors then threatened to score themselves soon after, when Wilson Odobert drilled a shot from the edge of the box that was brilliantly saved by United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Burnley, who are battling relegation, showed they had fight in them when Lyle Foster built on the momentum and powered a header towards United’s goal in the 35th minute – but was again stopped by Onana’s instinctive save.

United were in tatters and Onana then rescued his team a third time when he denied Foster once more when faced with the South African forward in a one-on-one situation.

Ten Hag could not have asked for the half-time whistle to come sooner, as his side were fortunate not to concede and went into the break with the score at 0-0.

United regrouped and nearly opened the scoring in the 50th minute when Anthony found himself unmarked in the box following a pass from Garnacho, but his low shot was saved by Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Garnacho looked dangerous every time he sprinted forward. Five minutes later he ran down the left and curled a shot, but was disappointed to see it go wide.

He was on target in the 67th minute, but his shot was stopped by Muric as United found it tough to break down the Burnley defence even in front of their fans.

Old Trafford was unusually quiet as supporters grew frustrated during a game in which United should have won easily.

But the crowd finally erupted in the 79th minute when Antony raced to the ball at the edge of the box after a huge mistake by Burnley, and the Brazilian winger made no mistake when clean through on goal to break the deadlock.

Their joy was shortlived, however, as Onana then conceded a penalty in the 87th minute and Zeki Amdouni clawed Burnley back to 1-1 from the spot.

In the end it was perhaps a fair result, as United’s lacklustre performance simply reflected how their season had been.