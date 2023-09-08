Lacklustre Lions beaten 2-0 by second-string Tajikistan

SINGAPORE – Lacking goals, creativity and urgency, the national football team’s malaise persisted as 10-man Singapore lost 2-0 to an under-strength Tajikistan at Bishan Stadium on Friday.

The loss brings to an end a four-game unbeaten run but, in truth, the 158th-ranked Lions have failed to inspire this year.

They will host world No. 153 Chinese Taipei in another friendly at the same venue on Tuesday as they prepare for their first-round World Cup qualifiers against Guam on Oct 12 and 17. But the signs are that they have not progressed in more than a year under Takayuki Nishigaya.

When asked if the team have regressed under him, the Japanese coach, who faced verbal abuse from a section of the 2,211-strong fans, replied: “I accept your opinion and understand the criticism, but I will face it and won’t run away from it.

“My objective is to help us progress from the qualifiers next month. I’m communicating with the players to make sure we are on the same page. I try my best for the team, and if there is an issue with the tactics, I take responsibility.”

As the 50-year-old continues to tinker with his line-up, making seven changes to the starting XI that drew 2-2 with Solomon Islands in June, Singapore continued to underwhelm.

He explained he picks his team based on fitness and form and has to adjust accordingly. To be fair, he was also missing key players such as injured attackers, the Fandi brothers Ikhsan and Ilhan.

But they were playing against a second-string Tajikistan team who were there for the taking despite being ranked 110th.

Tajikistan coach Petar Sergt claimed they are a much-changed side from the team that beat Singapore 1-0 in the Asian Cup qualifiers in June 2022, with 22 of his top players ruled out for various reasons, and he travelled with just 19 players with an average age of 23.8 years.

Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, their all-time top scorer with 20 goals and 51 caps, is in Moscow for cancer treatment, while two other players are ill or injured.

Fourteen are on duty at the U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, and five have been allowed to train with local club Istiklol ahead of their Asian Champions League opener on Sept 19.

Still, Tajikistan went ahead after just six minutes, when an unmarked Muhammadjon Rahimov volleyed in an acrobatic left-footer off Abubakr Sulaimanov’s corner.

In theory, Nishigaya deployed a formation that could transit into a 3-4-3 in attack, but the hosts gave their opponents too much respect as wing-backs Ryhan Stewart and Hafiz Nor did not push up in the early exchanges as they tried to pass off a lack of ideas as patience.