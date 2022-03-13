Lacazette has to wait on new contract

LONDON • Alexandre Lacazette's future at the club will be assessed once the season is over, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday, with the striker having only four months left on his contract.

The Gunners' options up front are limited after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Barcelona, leaving skipper Lacazette as their only senior player in that position.

"We have discussed that (Lacazette's contract) and we've been open that at the end of the season, once we know where we are, we are going to make a decision together," Arteta said ahead of today's Premier League home clash against Leicester City.

"The decision is to do it in the summer and we are going to do it as soon as the season is finished."

Lacazette has netted only three times in 20 league games this season but has provided seven assists.

"I think he's been very close (to scoring) and that's why we have to keep pushing him," Arteta added.

Arsenal, favourites to finish in the top four this term, ground out a 3-2 away win at Watford last weekend and are looking to extend their winning streak to five games when they take on the Foxes.

Their bigger goal, Champions League football next season, is within their grasp, particularly as they have games in hand over the teams around them.

Arteta said: "I think you need even more than those (the four-game winning run) because there are teams in this league that can do that for 10, 11, 12 or even 18 times."

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu remains sidelined with a calf injury but Arteta said Emile Smith Rowe, the club's top scorer with nine league goals, could make a return after he recovered from Covid-19.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is backing Arsenal to finish in the top four based on their form. He said: "If they can keep their players fit and available they should be in a really strong position."

Striker Jamie Vardy - whose 11 goals in meetings with Arsenal is the most against any side he has faced - has picked up a fresh knee injury and will not be available.

Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and Timothy Castagne are also out.

REUTERS

ARSENAL V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am