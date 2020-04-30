La Liga gears up for individual training return

MADRID • Professional athletes in Spain, including La Liga footballers, can restart basic training from Monday, the country's government announced on Tuesday night.

The Spanish top flight has been suspended since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 232,000 and killed at least 23,800 in Spain as of yesterday.

But with the death toll gradually falling - Tuesday was the fifth consecutive day the figure has dropped below 400 - Spanish authorities are aiming to lift lockdown measures, in place since March 14, albeit in a controlled manner.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed the decision to allow for the recommencement of training was part of the first move to ease restrictions, with four stages planned across two months.

"The first phase, or phase 0, is the preparation to transition phase or the de-escalation phase, which we are already in," he said.

"In the best-case scenario, this de-escalation phase will take a minimum of six weeks and the maximum duration we want to see is eight weeks for the whole of Spain.

"Only in the later stages of the process will full sessions be able to take place."

The announcement allows La Liga clubs to restart individual sessions with their squad members, a protocol agreed upon by the league and the Spanish Football Federation earlier this month.

According to local media, players will have to undergo Covid-19 screening tests before returning to training.

They will have to arrive at their club grounds already dressed in full kit, while donning gloves and masks, with a maximum of only six players to be present on the pitch at the same time.

The health ministry will reassess the situation every fortnight to determine when group training will be permitted, followed by the possibility of playing competitive games.

Although no date has been scheduled for the restart of the league, La Liga president Javier Tebas feels that this is an important step on the road to recovery.

He added: "In Spain, football is an important economic engine that we need to reactivate."

But while there are enormous financial reasons for European football leagues to complete the season by this summer, it cannot come at the expense of the public's health and safety.

Germany is experiencing the repercussions of lifting some of its lockdown measures too quickly too soon. Last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed some non-essential businesses to reopen, leading to a spike in Covid-19 infections.

According to Lothar Wieler, who is the president of the Robert Koch Institute, the government agency responsible for disease control and prevention, the virus reproduction rate has now risen to 1.0, up from 0.7 earlier this month.

If this rate continues unabated, Mrs Merkel has warned it could overwhelm the German healthcare system and as such, she is considering delaying the Bundesliga resumption date, which is set for May 9.

The issue will be discussed today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS