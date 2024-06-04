Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham to form Real Madrid’s dream attacking trio

MADRID – Kylian Mbappe has finally signed for Real Madrid but fans must wait a few more weeks before a thrilling link-up with Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham becomes a reality.

The French forward will lead one of the most potent forward lines in world football after he arrives from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract, a heady blend of skill, speed and dynamism.

A lethal trio of such unequivocal quality brings to mind the new European and Spanish champions’ glittering era, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema causing havoc.

That vaunted “BBC” trident inspired Real to multiple Champions League triumphs over the past decade, including three in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Real first courted Mbappe in 2012 when they invited the 13-year-old to spend a week with them. During the visit, he was photographed with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, Real’s all-time top scorer.

On June 3, Ronaldo commented on Mbappe’s Instagram post, showing the teenager in a Real sweatshirt pointing at the club badge.

“My turn” to have my eyes on you, wrote Ronaldo. “Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu.”