Kylian Mbappe trains with PSG reserves as speculation grows over next move

PARIS - A smiling Kylian Mbappe posed for selfies for young Paris Saint-Germain fans on Saturday after training, despite being omitted from the club’s pre-season tour of Asia, an AFP journalist saw.

The announcement from PSG that the 24-year-old forward would not travel to Japan or South Korea renewed speculation that he will join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Mbappe has refused to sign a new deal but says he wants to remain at PSG for the final year of his contract, meaning he could leave without his new club paying a fee.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi has said such a scenario is “impossible” and he will not let the “best player in the world today” leave for free.

Less than 24 hours after the announcement that the team would travel to Asia without him, Mbappe trained with the club’s reserve team at their complex in Poissy outside Paris.

Afterwards, the black minivan he was travelling in pulled to a halt outside the gates of the facility where a crowd of fans was gathered and he stepped out, accompanied by a bodyguard.

A relaxed-looking Mbappe signed photographs and jerseys for the excited young supporters, one of whom was heard to shout “Stay with us Kylian” on AFPTV video.

He then climbed back into the van and was driven off.

PSG have yet to comment on the exclusion of their star forward and France’s national captain from the tour.