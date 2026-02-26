Kylian Mbappe season on ice ahead of silverware sprint, World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League, but has been hampered by a knee injury since late 2025.

MADRID - French superstar Kylian Mbappe may have to put his season on hold because of a knee problem, with his main goals fast coming into view – a first major trophy with Real Madrid, and a second World Cup triumph.

Little more than 100 days from the start of the 2026 World Cup, the France captain seems to be paying the price for efforts he has made to carry his team this season.

According to several sources contacted by AFP, Mbappe, hampered by damage to the outer ligament of his left knee since late 2025, had to withdraw from Madrid’s squad to face Benfica in the Champions League play-off round on Feb 25 because he felt “pain that was too persistent” in training.

Mbappe is expected to rest for at least 10 days so he can recover from the issue which has troubled him over the past couple of months.

His absence for one of the most important matches of the season, confirmed by Madrid on Feb 25, is a concern for Los Blancos, who lost at Osasuna in La Liga on Feb 21 to allow Barcelona back in front in the title race.

Beyond a personal quest for glory, having finished his first season at Madrid without a major trophy, the intense pressure and demand for results at the Santiago Bernabeu have contributed to Mbappe playing through the pain in recent weeks.

“It’s important to highlight the immense effort Kylian is making and the fact that he’s trying to help us out on the pitch,” said Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa on Feb 24.

Mbappe flew to Saudi Arabia in January to appear in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona as a substitute, having missed the semi-final because of knee pain, but his team fell to defeat.

Key figure

It is hard to imagine where the Spanish giants would be without their No 10‘s supreme finishing ability, as Mbappe has netted 38 goals in 33 matches this season across all competitions.

At least winger Vinicius Junior has finally hit top form after a slow start to the season and could pick up some of the slack, along with promising young striker Gonzalo Garcia, who Madrid fans are keen to see more of.

Mbappe is top scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League, even in a dysfunctional Madrid side that sacked coach Xabi Alonso in January.

If they are knocked out by Jose Mourinho’s Benfica on Feb 25, a result that would trigger a fresh crisis, Madrid might be tempted to push their striker to play to salvage their season.

Should they progress then Mbappe will be eyeing the round of 16 clash against Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon, with the first leg set for March 10 or 11.

The next international break (March 23-30), when France face Brazil and Colombia in the United States, would come at the perfect time to give him another breather – but could trigger a new club-versus-country conflict.

France are counting on their captain, a source close to the national team told AFP, adding that Mbappe is in “regular contact” with coach Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps is due to announce his squad list for the USA trip on March 19, with the tour including promotional events with American sportswear company Nike, who outfit both the French national team and Mbappe. AFP



