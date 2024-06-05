Kvaratskhelia magic is crucial to Georgia's debut hopes at Euros

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made a name for himself last season helping Napoli to win Serie A and now he is ready to shine on the international stage to help Georgia make the most of their first major tournament appearance at Euro 2024.

Kvaratskhelia had already attracted the attention of major clubs while playing in Georgia and later in Russia but his fame exploded when he lit up Serie A stadiums week after week, as Napoli fans fell in love with their new hero.

Kvaratskhelia won Serie A's Most Valuable Player award last season, along with the Goal of the Season vote, as he played a major part in Napoli winning their first league title since 1990 and the first without club great Diego Maradona, whose shadow still looms large over Naples.

The man the fans have come to call "Kvaradona" did enough last season to reopen the debate about whether Maradona's number 10 shirt, which is no longer worn at Napoli, should be handed to the Georgian.

While this season has not reached the same heights, Kvaratskhelia can end it on a high.

Napoli were well off the pace this season but Kvaratskhelia still scored 11 league goals compared to 12 last season, and was top scorer for Georgia in their qualifying group with four.

Of course, Kvaratskhelia's game is not only about goals, it is his technical ability combined with his unpredictability which make him a danger for any defence.

The 23-year-old can cut in from the left wing and curl a shot into the top corner but is just as likely to take on three or four defenders and snake his way into the area.

Georgia had to come through the playoffs to reach the Euros, and Kvaratskhelia went off injured in extra time of their final game against Greece, but not before drawing three yellow cards from the Greek defenders in the first half alone.

It was Georgia's excellent Nations League campaign in 2022 which guaranteed them a playoff spot for Euro 2024 and Kvaratskhelia was pivotal, scoring five goals in six games as Georgia won five and drew one to top their League C group.

Aside from Maradona, Kvaratskhelia has often been compared with George Best but unlike the former Northern Ireland winger, the Georgian will get the chance to shine at a major tournament with his country and his form will be central to Georgia's hopes of upsetting the odds in Germany. REUTERS