Kuroda unfazed by Al-Ahli's stellar line-up ahead of Asian Champions League final

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JEDDAH, April 24 - Machida Zelvia coach Go Kuroda insisted his players will not be overawed by Al-Ahli's host of household names as the Japanese side take on the defending champions in the final of the Asian Champions League Elite in Jeddah on Saturday.

Machida are making their debut in the continental championship and have overcome the odds to set up a meeting with a side that features UEFA Champions League winners Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy as well as England striker Ivan Toney.

"It doesn't matter who we play against, we are ready to play the Machida Zelvia style of football and to play with no regrets at all," said Kuroda.

"Al Ahli are a team with so much experience and so many experienced and skilful players, so we know how strong they are.

"Of course we play with our own style and we have persisted with that. We want to showcase how what we believe in can play out on the big stage."

Machida, who were appearing in Japan's second division as recently as 2023, go into the final with an enviable defensive record as they have not conceded in any of their last four matches in the competition.

The J-League outfit have already defeated one big-spending Saudi Pro League side with their quarter-final win over Al-Ittihad before handing Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates a 1-0 loss in the semi-finals.

While Al-Ahli will be favourites ahead of the clash at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle acknowledged his side face a challenge in breaking down the Japanese club's defence.

"Machida are a well-disciplined team, with a really high work rate," said Jaissle, who is looking to become the first coach to win back-to-back titles in the Asian Champions League era.

"What they do out of possession, there's top effort from every player on the pitch.

"It's not easy to score goals against them, they showed that in the knockout stage, they didn't concede many goals in that whole campaign and only seven goals in 12 matches (overall). That shows they are well-structured.

"It will be a tough match, but this is normal otherwise they would not have qualified for the final."

Al-Ahli are facing the prospect of being without Galeno after reports that the influential winger was injured in training during the week, but Jaissle anticipates his entire squad will be available.

"So far it looks quite good that the majority of the players are on board, mentally and physically fit," said the German. "This is a special game and everyone wants to be involved.

"Everyone is trying in the last days to be in the best physical and mental shape. This is what we expect from the players, so we can expect that everyone's ready." REUTERS