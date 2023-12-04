Kulusevski earns Tottenham dramatic draw at Man City

Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski scores their third goal.
MANCHESTER - Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski headed a late equaliser to earn his side a 3-3 draw at champions Manchester City in a rip-roaring Premier League contest on Sunday.

It looked as though Jack Grealish's 81st-minute goal had secured the points for Pep Guardiola's side but Kulusevski struck in the 90th minute as City were held to a third successive draw in the league.

It left City in third place with 30 points, three behind leaders Arsenal.

The match began in breathless fashion with Son Heung-min putting Tottenham ahead in the sixth minute before scoring at the other end three minutes later as a cross bounced in off his thigh.

Phil Foden's slick 31st-minute goal put City ahead and they were denied by the woodwork twice before halftime.

Giovani Lo Celso's precise finish in the 69th minute made it 2-2 but Tottenham's risk-taking approach cost them dear as a mistake allowed Grealish to put the hosts back in front only for the visitors to have the last laugh as they snapped a three-match losing sequence. REUTERS

