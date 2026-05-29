Korea FA chief Chung to step down after World Cup

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Sweden vs South Korea - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 18, 2018 (L - R) President of South Korea Football Association Chung Mong-gyu, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and President of the Swedish Football Association Karl-Erik Nilsson before the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

SEOUL, May 29 - Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu said on Friday he plans to step down after the World Cup, acknowledging criticism of his leadership and saying his final duty was to support his country at the tournament.

Chung's tenure has been marred by scandals at times over governance and national team appointments.

"I know well there have been various controversies and criticism while I have run the football association," Chung said in a statement.

"I believe all of this stems from my own lack of virtue. I intend to step down as KFA president after this World Cup."

The South Korean businessman, 64, has led the KFA since 2013 and won a fourth term in February 2025. His latest term was due to run until 2029.

Chung said he believed the team under coach Hong Myung-bo could produce "meaningful results" at the tournament in North America and asked fans to give the squad their full support.

South Korea play Mexico, South Africa and Czech Republic in the group stage of the June 11 to July 19 tournament.

South Korea's sports ministry said in 2024 that the KFA breached rules in appointing Jurgen Klinsmann and Hong without proper involvement of the National Team Committee.

A Seoul court in April upheld the ministry's demand for disciplinary action against Chung, according to court records.

Chung also faced backlash following the KFA's 2023 attempt to pardon sanctioned football figures, including people involved in match-fixing cases, before reversing course, according to local media. REUTERS