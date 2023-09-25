Kolo Muani and Ramos score maiden PSG goals in win over Marseille

PARIS - Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos scored their first goals for Paris St Germain as the French champions crushed bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille 4-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Kolo Muani and Ramos, with a brace, added to Achraf Hakimi's early opener to lift PSG up to third in the standings with 11 points from six games, two behind surprise leaders Stade Brestois.

It was not the perfect night for the hosts at the Parc des Princes, however, as Kylian Mbappe limped off the pitch with a possible ankle injury in the first half.

Marseille, who have had a rough week off the field amid a feud with their fans, are seventh on nine points. REUTERS