Koeman defends defensive approach after Netherlands exit World Cup

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MONTERREY, Mexico, June 30 - Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said they went with a more defensive approach against Morocco to give them a better chance of winning rather than out of any fear of their opponents, after his side were eliminated from the World Cup on Monday.

Koeman made no apologies for fielding five defenders, even if he expects a torrent of criticism in the wake of their 3-2 shootout defeat following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Koeman, who has previously had to deal with disapproval after diverting from the traditional ‘Dutch school’ of attacking football, felt playing with five at the back was the right strategy to overcome the North Africans.

“With this defensive approach, we gave away much less than we did during the (group) matches," said the coach, who added he would decide on his future with the side after reflecting on the team’s elimination.

"That was positive, but also we were less offensive.

“You can think of the tactics whatever you like, but we gave away much less against a team much stronger than Sweden and Tunisia. And if I had to do it again, I would do it the same way again.

“I also know that if Morocco hadn’t equalised with that late goal, there would be all sorts of compliments for me as the Dutch coach, but now, probably, I'm going to be scolded for the fact that I chose five defenders, but once again, I believe it was necessary.”

Koeman said he had discussed the approach with his players, and they had agreed.

“You will criticise me, and that's your right, but you watch football from the sidelines,” he told reporters.

“I'm with the team. I knew what needed to be improved. This is how I improved it. And once again, if I had to do it again, I would have done exactly the same.

“It was not about being afraid. That's not what it was about at all. Why afraid? I mean, we had three strikers on the field,” he added in a testy exchange.

“This is about a better defensive position, not out of fear, but based on an analysis of the opposition, and we can keep discussing this until tomorrow evening.

"You have your opinion, with all due respect, that's fine. But I have a different view,” Koeman added.

Morocco advanced to a last-16 meeting with Canada in Houston on Saturday. REUTERS