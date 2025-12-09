Kobe's Sasaki scores late penalty to claim draw in Asian Champions League

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 9 - Hosts Vissel Kobe salvaged a 2-2 draw with Chinese Super League outfit Chengdu Rongcheng through Daiju Sasaki's 90th-minute penalty in the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday to bring down the curtain on coach Takayuki Yoshida's time in ‍charge.

Yoshida ​announced last week that he was standing down after three-and-a-half years in charge ‍having led the club to the J-League title in 2023 and 2024, but Kobe were unable to give the 48-year-old a winning send-off.

Yoshinori ​Muto put ​Kobe in front in the 18th minute when he scored on the turn from eight yards out but Chengdu forward Felipe lashed in the equaliser from distance in first half stoppage time.

The Brazilian was on target again from ‍the penalty spot with 13 minutes remaining, although Sasaki was also successful with his spot kick in the final minute ​to earn Kobe a point.

The draw means Kobe ⁠are two points clear in the eastern league phase standings of second-placed Machida Zelvia, who cruised to a 3-1 win over Ulsan HD from South Korea.

Asahi Masuyama gave the home side the lead when he deflected Hokuto Shimoda's volley past Jo Hyeon-woo in the sixth minute and ​Takuma Nishimura doubled the advantage 15 minutes later.

Oh Se-hun's header two minutes into the second half extended Machida's lead before Um Won-sang slid in ‌to score a consolation for Ulsan in the 55th ​minute.

GOALKEEPER CHEN DENIES JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM

Johor Darul Ta'zim moved up to sixth with a 0-0 draw against Shanghai Port with the Malaysian side thwarted by a stellar performance from Chinese goalkeeper Chen Wei while Bergson and Nacho Mendez hit the woodwork for the hosts.

Buriram United, meanwhile, were frustrated by a late penalty decision that earned Gangwon FC a 2-2 draw in Thailand after Mark Jackson's side had come from behind to lead.

Mo Jae-hyeon put the visitors in front in the 33rd minute but Ko ‍Myeong-seok's header levelled the scores 13 minutes into the second half.

Suphanat Mueanta's calm finish from an angle put ​Buriram in front in the 65th minute before Guilherme Bissoli was judged to have fouled Park Ho-yeong in the area. Kim Dae-won converted the ​74th-minute spot kick to earn his side a point.

The first eight finishers in ‌the 12-team league phase will advance to March's last 16 in both east and west Asia with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to be played in a centralised venue ‌in Saudi Arabia in April. REUTERS