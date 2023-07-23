Kobbie Mainoo shines as Manchester United notch friendly win over Arsenal

NEW YORK – Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were on target as Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0 in a friendly front of 82,262 fans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday as the new Red Devils skipper singled out 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for praise.

The New York and New Jersey fans of the two Premier League clubs saw a lively first half with both goals, but the game lost its way in the second half with mass substitutions from both teams.

But there was an encouraging display from Mainoo in the centre of United’s midfield and new captain Fernandes was full of praise for the academy product.

“Honestly, Kobbie is a great player, he shows great resilience. Everyone can see it. He’s good on the ball, strong, he can defend and attack,” said the Portuguese.

“You see how he attacked the space for my goal. He’s still pretty young but we see a bright future for him. Hopefully he will get more minutes.”

His manager added: “Manchester United are famous for always bringing young players up and it can be done. But we have to see.

“We have confidence, he is playing with confidence, and I really like his performance. But this year, he showed it in spring, then he got injured. We are really happy. There are more youngsters with us now and they’re all doing very good. But I don’t want to rise expectations too high.”

United’s new Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, signed from Inter Milan on Thursday in a £44 million (S$75.3 million) deal, did not feature despite flying out to join the team’s tour in the United States.

Back-up Tom Heaton started in goal with Fernandes wearing the captain’s armband after replacing defender Harry Maguire in that role.

Brazilian winger Antony had the first chance for United when he was found in space in the middle of the box but he scuffed his shot which rolled harmlessly wide.

Arsenal began their tour of the United States with a 5-0 win over the Major League Soccer All-Stars on Wednesday and went close to an opener through Gabriel Martinelli, but Heaton produced a fine double save to deny the Brazilian.