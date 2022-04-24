Klopp won't rejoice if Everton are relegated

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss the white-hot atmosphere of the Merseyside derby if local rivals Everton are relegated from the Premier League, the German said ahead of their top-flight clash at Anfield today.

The relegation-threatened Toffees are in 17th place in the standings on 29 points. While they have a game in hand over 18th-placed Burnley, who have 28 points from 32 games, there are fears Frank Lampard's men could go down for the first time since 1950-51.

Most Liverpool fans would rejoice at that prospect but not Klopp, who said: "Of course (I will miss it). I think we're all used to having two clubs in the city playing in the Premier League."

Second-placed Liverpool remain on course to claim an unprecedented quadruple, having won the League Cup and reached the FA Cup final as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League and are hot on the heels of league leaders Manchester City.

Klopp revealed his players were enjoying the pressure, even as he admitted he "never expected" they would be so close to becoming the first English club to do the unthinkable.

"It's an incredibly tough situation and we play pretty much all the time," he said. "We love the situation we are in. You cannot plan on being in everything."

Klopp also praised Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara who, after an injury-hit debut season, has really settled in as the Reds' midfield heartbeat.

"People questioned if he suits our football? Thank God these people don't make decisions," Klopp said. "Thiago wanted to join us and he knew... he will fit in. He's a real football person, he thinks a lot about football."

Robert Firmino may be involved after missing the United game due to a foot problem, with Liverpool having no further injury concerns.

Ahead of another home game, against West Ham today, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his side's poor home form this season was not because of laziness but conceded that he should prod his players to be more alert.

The Blues' midweek league defeat by Arsenal was the first time since 1993 that they have lost three consecutive home games.

Third spot is still Chelsea's to lose but he intends to "push" his players and "make them alert" as they still have a top-four place to confirm and next month's FA Cup final against Liverpool.

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V EVERTON

Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.30pm