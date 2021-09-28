Klopp wants tighter backline against Porto

PORTO • Liverpool are intimately familiar with today's Champions League opponents Porto.

In six meetings, the Reds have never lost to the Portuguese side and won their past two away matches - in 2018 and 2019 - by an aggregate score of 9-1, ramming home their superiority.

Ahead of today's Group B game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was not expecting another rout in Portugal but what he wanted to see from his side was a positive response to their English Premier League draw with Brentford over the weekend.

His team were uncharacteristically sloppy, twice throwing away the lead, so the German would like a return to the defensive soundness that saw them concede only one top-flight goal before Saturday and has been their hallmark in recent seasons.

"It's not that much of a concern. I don't think you should make these things bigger than they are but we have to show a reaction, that's for sure," he said.

"I think it's really tricky to win a football game when you are not defending on your highest level and that's what we didn't do."

On their record against Porto, Klopp claimed that the previous clashes had little relevance, saying: "Porto always change a little bit, they've had players going out and coming in, still the same manager...

"They have different opportunities to set up line-up-wise and system-wise, and we have to be prepared for that.

"They are a top side, no doubt about that. They qualify year in, year out for the Champions League, they are always first or second in the Portuguese league - that's a top team - and that is what we are preparing for, not for a team we beat in the past."

One player who was not part of Liverpool's previous travels to Porto is Diogo Jota, who moved to Anfield a year ago. He has been in good form this season, scoring at Brentford to make it three goals in six league games.​

0 defeats Liverpool have suffered in six meetings with Porto, even winning their past two away matches by an aggregate score of 9-1.

The Portugal forward has quickly established himself as a key Reds player and he has fond memories of his time at Porto, where an impressive loan spell in 2016-17 earned him a move to Wolves and then Liverpool.

He believes Sergio Conceicao's men, who narrowly bowed out to eventual winners Chelsea in last season's Champions League quarter-finals, will still be smarting from being humiliated in quick succession by the visitors.

"I follow Porto and those results weren't good for Porto and didn't show the real difference between the teams," Jota said.

"Playing at the Estadio do Dragao is not easy for the away team so I know that if we go there thinking about those results, then we will be struggling."

Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliot miss out for the Reds, who have no further injuries. Chancel Mbemba is suspended for Porto after his red card in their previous European game.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PORTO V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 2.55am