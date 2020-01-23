Klopp wants Reds to keep running to fend off Wolves

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his players that they will have to match the intensity of Wolverhampton Wanderers when the two teams clash at Molineux today.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League clash, he said: "Wolves are really difficult to play, similar system to other teams defensively. They make (the) pitch really big.

"They ask a lot of footwork, they run a lot. You can't play (on a) 50-60 per cent basis against Wolves, absolutely no chance."

Liverpool's lead at the top of the table was reduced to 13 points following Manchester City's 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

But the Reds, who are on 64 points, still have two games in hand and are seeking their 14th consecutive league victory today.

That impressive run also includes their 1-0 win against Wolves at Anfield on Dec 29.

Klopp, however, would have noted Wolves have lost only twice in 11 home matches this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men, who are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea (40), also suffered just five losses in 23 games this campaign.

Only undefeated Liverpool have fewer losses than Wolves and City, who also have five.

Klopp is also delighted that Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is finally back from his ankle injury suffered in November, in a bid to boost the Reds' chances of securing a first league title in 30 years.

The 26-year-old made an 11-minute cameo as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

5 Premier League defeats Manchester City and Wolves have suffered, the fewest after Liverpool's zero.

Klopp said: "Sensationally good to have Fabinho back. How close to starting? I don't know. He needs to find his rhythm step by step.

"We now have to make sure our boys are in the best possible shape until we use them."

Defender Dejan Lovren, meanwhile, is closing in on a return to the squad, while forward Xherdan Shaqiri is out with a calf issue.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has said last Saturday's 3-2 comeback win over Southampton, after trailing 2-0, was a huge morale boost after three winless league matches that started with the loss at Anfield.

"This one for us was a little bit more important, because we couldn't get the results we wanted in the last games," he said on the Wolves' website. "So, it was very important for us and we are already focused on the next one."

The Portuguese added of today's clash: "It's a game like the other games, other teams don't like to play with us because we are a very tough team and we fight until the end, it's what we're going to do."

Wolves are hopeful that forward Diogo Jota is fit to feature today following a calf injury.

WOLVES V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am