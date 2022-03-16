Klopp wants Reds to be 'annoying' to City

LONDON • Liverpool have the opportunity to crank up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City when they play their game in hand today.

A win for the Reds at Arsenal will cut the gap at the top to just one point, setting them up nicely for a likely title-deciding clash at the Etihad next month.

Jurgen Klopp's men are the form team at the moment, having reeled off eight successive league wins, and also boast the best offence - 73 goals scored - and the best goal difference at +53.

They are also the only English team who could win an unprecedented quadruple and the German yesterday vowed his players would be "as annoying (to City) as possible" until the end of the season.

He said: "That's the plan. We have to win our games. You know that but we are very ambitious and determined to do great stuff. Ten games to play and a few really tough ones. They are all tough.

"You build the whole season's basis until specific moments and then you are involved. Which is where we are. Two quarter-finals (in the Champions League and FA Cup) and not the worst spot in the Premier League, but now we have to be ready for a long finish. We'll give it a try."

Liverpool's title defence last term petered out early but that was mainly down to season-ending injuries, particularly to Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp's backline has largely stayed intact this term and he said it was not a coincidence that they have reverted to their mean selves, as evident in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

"It's the basis for everything. Our defensive discipline, the attitude of the team, if you want to win, you have to defend with all you have. Our games, I am quite critical and we can do better everywhere," he added.

"It's final after final after final that we play. We're not 10 points ahead with 10 to go. It's in front of us, attack it, chase it, go for it. It's the only chance we have."

Today's opponents, Arsenal, are the joint-second in-form team in the league, alongside Chelsea. While the fourth-placed Gunners cannot win any silverware this season, their target is a top-four place for the first time since 2015-16.

With three games in hand on nearest challengers Manchester United, who are also behind by a point, their fate is in their hands.

However, Mikel Arteta's men will still be massive underdogs at the Emirates. Arsenal have failed to score against Liverpool in five consecutive meetings and lost their last two league clashes.

Klopp believes the hosts can regain their place among Europe's elite but his side are prepared to prolong that wait.

"Top four would be a step in the right direction, they are an exciting team," he said. "We have to be ready and I sense that we will be."

Arteta also acknowledged that his side were not yet at the level of Liverpool, so today's game would be a good gauge of how much further Arsenal can improve.

"Credit to Jurgen, the coaching staff and to the club for what they have created," the Spaniard said yesterday.

"There are better teams in the country because that's what the league table shows. We haven't done anything yet.

"We are facing arguably the best team in England and have to be at our best to beat them.

"You face a team that dominates every single aspect of the game, so when that happens, you have to be at your very best."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARSENAL V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4.15am