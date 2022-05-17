Klopp to rotate for must-win match

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp will place his faith in his squad players as his Liverpool side seek to take the Premier League title race to the final weekend of the season.

A loss at 15th-placed Southampton today will hand Manchester City their fourth title in five years.

A draw also means Pep Guardiola's side will have one hand on the trophy, as the Reds will then not only require the English top-flight leaders to lose at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, but they themselves must also erase a seven-goal swing against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But if Liverpool beat the Saints, they will go one point behind City (90), meaning there will be everything to play for on Sunday.

With their FA Cup final win over Chelsea coming just three days ago, it is too quick a turnaround for some of the starters at Wembley.

The extra 30 minutes and the resultant penalty shoot-out has also sapped the team's energy levels, so Klopp yesterday confirmed that he would be rotating his squad.

However, the German is confident those stepping in today at St Mary's will be able to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

On the likes of Divock Origi, Konstantinos Tsimikas, who converted the winning spot-kick in the Cup, and Joe Gomez being re-inserted into his first XI line-up, Klopp said at his pre-match press conference: "We can take it as an indication for the future because next season we change five times.

"More players will come on and make a difference from the bench.

"I love it that the boys came on and contributed. I know they contribute and it's nice if they can get the public reward as well.

"We can give all the boys the opportunity to show how good they are."

"We have a lot of decisions. We will line up a team with one reason. To try and win the game at Southampton.

"We have to see who is able to help, the 30 extra minutes made a big difference. We will have to see."

Klopp also confirmed the trio of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, who were all taken off at Wembley, would be given late fitness tests to determine if they can play a part today, while Fabinho is the only confirmed absentee.

City's 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday has left the door ajar for Liverpool to claim their second league title in three years.

Still, Klopp is not expecting too many surprises, even as he urged his players to keep up the fight in order to put some doubt into the minds of City's players.

"There is a chance but is there a big chance? I don't know the last time City dropped points two games in a row," said the 54-year-old. "I don't expect City to drop points there.

"Aston Villa play midweek as well (at home to Burnley), which they are not used to, so I don't expect (City) to drop points there.

"But this has no influence on our game for tomorrow. In an ideal world, we go into the last match one point behind."

REUTERS

SOUTHAMPTON V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch 102 & StarHub Ch 227, tomorrow, 2.45am