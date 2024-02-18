Klopp sweats on injured trio after Salah scores in Liverpool romp

LONDON - Jurgen Klopp hopes Mohamed Salah’s goal-scoring return to action in Liverpool’s 4-1 win at Brentford proved the injury-hit Premier League leaders can cope without their walking wounded.

Salah netted Liverpool’s third goal on Feb 17, in his first appearance since returning from a hamstring tear suffered on Egypt duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo also scored in Liverpool’s sixth win in their last seven league games.

But the victory came at a cost as Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were both lost to what looked significant injuries in the first half.

Jones left the stadium on crutches after injuring his ankle and Jota departed on a stretcher, whilst Nunez was also withdrawn with a knock.

“We have to see how (bad). We don’t know that yet. The fact Curtis cannot play on tells you it must be something because he would have played on at all costs,” Klopp said.

“Diogo looks worse. I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures didn’t look great. We have to see there.

“Darwin we took off because he said he felt a little something but it was enough for us to push the brake, so we took him off.”

Klopp was pleased with the resolute way Liverpool ignored the injuries to secure their first league win at Brentford since the west Londoners were promoted in 2021.

“The performance level could have dropped (after the injuries), but it was the other way around,” he said.

“We played an exceptional game, by far the best game we’ve played at Brentford.

“Dealing with all the specific situations they create, and being as dominated you can somehow be, be calm in the right moments, be direct in the right moments, use their man-marking, play against the line. I saw a top game.”