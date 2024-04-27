Jurgen Klopp subdued as Liverpool's title challenge fizzles out

LONDON - Jurgen Klopp said he was not thinking about whether Liverpool's Premier League title challenge was over after his side dropped points at West Ham United on April 27, but admitted that rivals Arsenal and Manchester City were unlikely to trip up.

"I don't think about it really," a tired-looking Klopp told reporters.

"I said before we need to win our games; we didn't win the game -- that doesn't improve our situation massively.

"Do they (City and Arsenal) look like they will lose two or three games? No, I don't think so."

The Reds' recent poor form, which has seen them take just five points from their last five league games, has effectively ended their chances of winning the league.

While they are only two points behind Arsenal and one behind second-placed City, their rivals have games in hand and recent performances suggest they are not likely to falter.

Liverpool, by contrast, have looked physically and mentally exhausted as the pressure of Klopp's impending departure has seemingly weighed on an injury-hit squad.

The season has spiralled out of their grasp after their dramatic FA Cup defeat to Manchester United and tame exit from the Europa League at the hands of Atalanta and they again let a lead slip late on in a 2-2 draw against the Hammers.

"Honestly, I'm not angry or whatever, write what you want about that, I don't think about it, it's just we have to win football games and let's see what that means in the end," Klopp added.

He said his side could only try to win their final three games, which would mean they finished the season on 84 points, and hope for the best.

"I think it's a good target to try to do that and that's what will be my attitude, my mindset and we will see what that means." REUTERS