Klopp proclaims Salah as 'the best'

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as "the best" after the forward scored another brilliant individual goal and Roberto Firmino hit a hat-trick, as Liverpool ruined Claudio Ranieri's first match as Watford manager with a 5-0 Premier League win yesterday.

Salah, who has netted in eight successive top-flight matches for the first time in his career, underlined why the Reds are so desperate to get him to sign a new contract with his audacious second-half strike at Vicarage Road.

Dancing through the Watford defence, the Egyptian's magical moment topped even his eye-catching goal against Manchester City before the international break.

Liverpool's habit of avoiding big contracts for players over 30 has fuelled fears the 29-year-old will leave when his present deal expires in 2023. But, with 10 goals in 10 games this season, Salah has proved his huge value to the club, who will surely bow to his wish to be paid alongside the Premier League's highest earners.

"His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it," said Klopp on BT Sport.

"Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what (Lionel) Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But, right now, he is the best."

On the team's performance, the Reds boss added: "It was good! I cannot say differently. After (the) international break it is hard to find the rhythm after playing different systems, but the boys were so good despite only having one session before today.

"I think Watford had ideas, but we didn't let them play. The goals were brilliant, there was great attitude, energy and character."

Salah's breathtaking goal - to put the Reds 4-0 up - stole the spotlight on a day when Firmino, in his first start for five league games, claimed his first Liverpool treble since 2018.

It was also a memorable afternoon for Senegal forward Sadio Mane, who became only the third African player after Salah and Didier Drogba - both have 104 - to reach a century of Premier League goals, a milestone encompassing his time at Southampton.

The Reds are the first English top-flight side to score three or more goals in seven consecutive away games in all competitions.

8 Mohamed Salah has now scored in his last eight games for Liverpool; the joint longest run of scoring in consecutive appearances for the club with Daniel Sturridge (8) in 2014.

100 Sadio Mane has become the third African to reach 100 goals in the EPL, after Didier Drogba and Salah.

Liverpool, unbeaten in eight league matches this season, moved above Chelsea to the top of the table, although the Blues can reclaim pole position if they beat Brentford in yesterday's late match.

Ranieri could not have asked for a tougher start to his reign, after he replaced the sacked Xisco Munoz during the international break.

The Italian, back in the Premier League after his title-winning spell with Leicester and stints at Chelsea and Fulham, will hope this dismal display was not a sign of things to come after suffering his biggest Premier League defeat.

He said: "We conceded too many chances. Of course Liverpool is a fantastic team. I knew I have to work very hard. Some goals were our present for them. We have to improve.

"I now know much better my players. We have to work hard, and slowly, slowly we will get better, I am sure. They tried their best, maybe they were nervous at the beginning with a new coach, but slowly, slowly they will know me very well."

