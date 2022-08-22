Klopp prefers playing Man United after they win big

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is taking no satisfaction from Manchester United's crisis with the German wary of a reaction from the Red Devils when the two sides face off today at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's men conceded four times inside 35 minutes in losing 4-0 at Brentford, a result which sent them to the bottom of the English Premier League for the first time in 30 years following defeats in their first two games.

Liverpool inflicted the same misery on United last season, winning 5-0 away and 4-0 at Anfield in their two meetings.

However, Klopp said he would have been happier had ten Hag's side came into what he described as a "heavyweight clash" in better form.

"When we had the two results last year, I knew already in that moment it would not help for next year. It was always like this," he added. "It just helps United to be even more motivated, if that's possible in the situations we are in.

"I would prefer to play them after they won 5-0, definitely. That is how it is, but it is not dreamland and we have to take it like it is.

"I think the whole world will watch it, it's Monday night anyway, everybody can watch it, and you will see how these two heavyweights deal with the situation. I would watch it."

The Reds are also badly in need of their first win of the league season after drawing with Fulham and Crystal Palace, allowing reigning champions Manchester City to have their noses in front of their title rivals, whom they pipped to the trophy by a point last season.

The Reds have not been helped by an injury crisis and will also be without Darwin Nunez for the trip to Manchester after he was sent off on his home debut for a headbutt on Palace's Joachim Andersen.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez should be fit enough to return to Klopp's starting line-up, but Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out.

Liverpool-United is one of the highlights of the English football calendar and a heated atmosphere is expected, with a protest against the hosts' American owners, the Glazer family, set to take place before kick-off.

Two seasons ago, the high-profile game was postponed after similar protests resulted in a number of fans invading the pitch and Klopp wants the three points to be awarded to his side if an incident again renders the contest unplayable.

"I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen, I think we should get the points," he added.

"We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season."

