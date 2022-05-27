Klopp points to merit not magic for third final

PARIS • "We are not here by any kind of magic, we deserve this," said Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool's third appearance in a Champions League final in five years.

Real Madrid stand in the Reds' way at the Stade de France tomorrow, just as they did four years ago in the first of Liverpool's European Cup finals under their German guru.

The 3-1 defeat that night in Kyiv was a result of two goalkeeping errors from Loris Karius and the loss of star man Mohamed Salah early on to a dislocated shoulder, after a crunching tackle by then Real captain Sergio Ramos.

The loss might have broken other sides, but it shaped Liverpool into the team they are today.

"This was a harsh night for us," Klopp reflected on Wednesday.

A year later, the Reds were back on the biggest stage to right those wrongs by beating Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid to lift their sixth European Cup.

Since then, Klopp has also ended Liverpool's 30-year wait to win a league title in 2020 and they are on the verge of winning the treble this season - and it could have been an unprecedented quadruple.

Tomorrow's final will be their 63rd game of the campaign, having reached the final of every competition, with the League Cup and FA Cup already back in the Anfield trophy room.

Manchester City held off Liverpool's charge to win a thrilling English Premier League title race by a point last weekend, but Klopp's side are over it as they know victory in Paris would make up for that disappointment.

"Without the Champions League, it would be a great season. With the Champions League, it would be a fantastic season," he said.

With Real as their opponents again, there is also an opportunity for revenge, particularly for Salah.

After the Spanish champions saw off City in the semi-finals, the Egypt forward, who has eight strikes in the competition this term, said on social media he had "unfinished business" with Carlo Ancelotti's side. On Wednesday, he spoke at length about that painful loss four years ago.

"I remember when I went out after 30 minutes or something, it was the worst moment of my career," said this season's joint Golden Boot winner in the Premier League with 23 goals alongside Spurs' Son Heung-min.

"I was really, really down after that. After the game, I knew the result because I was in the hospital. I was like, 'We cannot lose the game in that way'. I never had that feeling before in football.

"After what happened with Madrid last time and also after what happened (last) Sunday, everyone is motivated to win the Champions League. This is an unbelievable trophy for us and every season we have fought for it since I have been here."

Credit for Liverpool's sustained success has been shared around. The club's outgoing sporting director, Michael Edwards, has been lauded for near-faultless recruitment in the transfer market.

A series of experts from throw-in coaches to neuroscientists have also been brought in to help the players take throw-ins or penalties in pursuit of marginal gains.

But it is Klopp's mix of tactical acumen, man-management and cult of personality that has transformed a side that struggled just to qualify for the Champions League before his 2015 appointment.

"The players deserve unbelievable credit, but it is all down to that man. Liverpool have a very, very special man at the top of the club," said former Liverpool defender and pundit Jamie Carragher.

"What he has created right through this club is the standard that he expects, that spirit, that mentality. He is just an absolute revelation."

