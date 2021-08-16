Klopp happy with choice of picks

LONDON • Much has been made of Liverpool's conservative approach towards the transfer window this summer.

So far, they have made just one buy in £35 million (S$65.8 million) French defender Ibrahima Konate, who is not expected to immediately challenge for a first-team spot.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also insisted he is not planning to sign a replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum, even as he continues to heap praise on the Dutch midfielder, now at Paris Saint-Germain, after his five-year stint at Anfield.

As such, pundits like Danny Murphy, Rob Green and Mark Lawrenson have all but written off the Reds' chances of wresting back the English Premier League title they lost to Manchester City last season, unless big-name players come through the door.

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton also told Football Insider website that Klopp will regret not replacing Wijnaldum as the season progresses.

"These are the players that you miss and you don't realise you miss them until they're not there. Wijnaldum fits that bill," he said.

"Wijnaldum does all the stuff that a lot of people maybe don't notice. But trust me, when that player's gone, you will notice he's not there."

As the English transfer window closes only on Aug 31, there is still a lot of time for new additions, but even if Klopp opts not to further augment his squad, he is happy with the players at his disposal.

Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win over newly promoted Norwich at a packed Carrow Road on Saturday, giving him confidence this season will be different from the previous one.

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were on target for Klopp's men but most promising was the return of key personnel.

Konate did not make his debut, failing to come off the bench, but he did not need to as Virgil van Dijk played his first competitive game since last October, lasting the full 90 minutes, as the Canaries, who finished top of the Championship to go up, were silenced despite a capacity crowd of 27,023.

WE REALLY MISSED HIM You could see all his quality, all his class. It was hard for him to play the 90, he'll need an ice bath for sure and he'll have enough time to recover. JURGEN KLOPP, Liverpool manager, pleased with Virgil van Dijk's return.

The "Rolls-Royce" defender, as described by teammate James Milner, was partnered by Joel Matip, playing his first game since January after also suffering a premature season-ending injury.

The early loss of three of their first-choice centre-backs, including Joe Gomez, also on the bench, was widely pinpointed as the reason why Liverpool failed to muster a proper title defence, but Klopp is sure there will be no repeat of the injury crisis this campaign.

Prior to his cruciate ligament injury, which was caused by a shocking challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, van Dijk had an immaculate starting record with Liverpool, having not missed a minute in the Premier League since January 2018.

On the 30-year-old, who was at his commanding best here, Klopp said: "You could see all his quality, all his class. It was hard for him to play the 90, he'll need an ice bath for sure and he'll have enough time to recover."

Van Dijk, a transformative figure since his move 31/2 years ago, admitted it had not been easy to get over the first major injury of his career, but was now raring to help Liverpool fight for trophies again.

"Mentally, it's tough," he said. "One day you're fully fit, the next you're full of medication and in pain.

"We had more injuries in key positions (last season) so couldn't play our game, the way we want to play, with high pressure. To be back out there helping the boys, I hope to continue that.

"I need games - the manager knows it, I know it. It's a good start. Now we have time to recover for next week."

Liverpool host Burnley on Saturday, when the Kop are set to raise the roof for their inspirational centre-back.

