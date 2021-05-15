Klopp happy Reds 'still in race'

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side are "still in the game" after they kept their chances of a place in next season's Champions League in their own hands with a 4-2 Premier League victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Reds still need to win their remaining three games to guarantee a place in the English top flight's top four, but cleared the biggest hurdle in their path with a first victory away to United since 2014.

Roberto Firmino scored twice - his first and second goals for 16 games - either side of half-time after Diogo Jota cancelled out Bruno Fernandes' early opener for the home side.

Marcus Rashford's strike set up a grandstand finish, but Mohamed Salah secured a vital win in the final minute.

"We are still in the game, still in the race. That is all we could do tonight," said Klopp. "It was necessary. Without this result we don't have to talk about it.

"Great fight, good game, intense, and the first win at Old Trafford since I am here. Good timing, I would say. We fought hard for it, we deserved it.

"So, we take it game by game. Tonight, we were good enough to win it and then on Sunday (away to West Brom) if we would be good enough to win the next one, that would be really cool as well."

Liverpool moved above West Ham into fifth place on 60 points. They are four points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth Champions League slot but have a game in hand on the London team.

Third-placed Leicester (66) face Chelsea again next Tuesday following their FA Cup final today, which could provide an opening for Liverpool. The Reds now need victories against West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace to guarantee their place in the Champions League for a fifth consecutive season.

Klopp also said there was no conflict with striker Sadio Mane despite the Senegalese forward's snub at the end of the match.

Mane, who started on the bench, turned away from the German's outstretched hand at the final whistle after coming on as a 74th-minute substitute.

1 First away win against Manchester United for Jurgen Klopp, and first win for Liverpool at Old Trafford since March 2014. 17 Headed goals in the Premier League by Roberto Firmino for Liverpool. Only Robbie Fowler (21) has more in the competition.

Asked about the incident, which was captured on television, Klopp was quick to play down its significance. He said: "No there's no problem. Yesterday I made a late decision in training to go with Diogo Jota. I would usually explain it but there was no time. It is all fine.

"My boys are used to me explaining and I didn't."

The clash between English football's two most successful clubs was postponed from May 2 as United fans stormed the pitch and clashed with police amid protests against the club's owners.

A peaceful protest took place before kick-off as supporters again voiced their anger at the Glazer family.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes from a 2-1 defeat by Leicester on Tuesday which sealed the title for Manchester City.

He restored the majority of his regular starting line-up for United's fourth game in seven days.

But the presence of Harry Maguire was badly missed, with the United captain sidelined by an ankle injury.

"Of course you are going to miss him, but he's out and we've got to deal with that," said Solskjaer.

"We did well in long spells but we conceded goals at very, very bad times of the game, just before half-time was a kick in the teeth and just after second half started was just another kick in the teeth.

"They deserved the win. We created our own downfall."

