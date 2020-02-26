Klopp hails 'special' history-makers

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's record-breaking campaign as "special" and "incredible" after the unbeaten Premier League leaders took another step towards the title with a 3-2 comeback victory over West Ham on Monday.

The Reds restored their lead at the summit to a remarkable 22 points courtesy of Sadio Mane's late winner despite trailing to Pablo Fornals' second-half goal.

It was a 21st consecutive home league win for Liverpool - equalling the all-time English record set by their predecessors in 1972 and setting a new Premier League record. It was also an 18th successive league win that equalled the top-flight record set by Manchester City.

Klopp's team have won as many points - 79 - as Manchester United's treble-winning team did in 1998-99 and as many league games - 26 - as Arsenal's "Invincibles" in 2003-04.

The proud Liverpool manager said: "A couple of years ago I said we wanted to write our own stories and create our own history and obviously the boys took what I said really seriously.

"It is so special. The numbers are incredible. We all know that it is very special."

West Ham remain in the relegation zone after seven league games without a win, while Liverpool are just four wins from clinching their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds were in danger of dropping Premier League points for the first time since their 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Oct 20 after falling behind in the second half.

Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead early on but Issa Diop equalised soon after.

POTENTIAL RECORDS IF REDS WIN NEXT FIXTURES

LONGEST WINNING RUN Feb 29: Watford (19 matches) LONGEST HOME WINNING RUN March 7: Bournemouth (22) March 16: Everton EARLIEST TITLE WIN March 21: Crystal Palace Apr 5: Man City LONGEST UNBEATEN RUN Apr 12: Aston Villa (50) LONGEST AWAY WINNING RUN Apr 20: Brighton (12)

Fornals gave struggling West Ham a stunning lead, but Lukasz Fabianski's woeful blunder allowed Mohamed Salah to equalise with his 19th goal of the season.

Mane completed the fightback with nine minutes left.

It is unthinkable that Liverpool would squander their lead now but Klopp is taking nothing for granted for their next match.

"The whole stadium at Watford will go for us and we have to be 100 per cent ready," he insisted.

"Could I have wished for a better position going into these last 11 games? No. I would never have thought it possible but we don't expect one easy game."

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE