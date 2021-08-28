Klopp expecting 'big fight' with Blues

LONDON • Liverpool have kept their powder dry in the transfer market and, with only four days left before the summer window closes, it appears that the Reds are happy with the business they have done.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made just one addition to their squad - £35 million (S$64.7 million) French defender Ibrahima Konate - but have instead focused their energy on tying down key players to long-term deals.

Two seasons ago, Liverpool appeared to be the complete package as they romped to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Last term was more of an anomaly. Several vital players suffered early season-ending injuries but, with everyone back and fully fit, Klopp's men have looked more like their old selves in the first two top-flight games of the campaign.

The league cannot be won in August but today's clash with Champions League holders Chelsea will be an early examination of the title chances for either side.

Both will go into the game with 100 per cent records, with the Blues looking menacing after signing Romelu Lukaku, while the return of Virgil van Dijk restored authority to Liverpool's defence.

That contest will be one of the big attractions at Anfield, while it will also be a test of Chelsea's backline against the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Klopp is expecting a "big fight" against Chelsea and both teams have already stated their intention to contend for all available trophies this term.

The German said at his pre-match press conference yesterday: "There is not an easy way through any line and both teams are very well organised... Chelsea are in a very good moment...

"It is a tough opponent but we are not in the worst moment and hopefully, we can show that."

He added that the Reds are unlikely to make any new signings in the transfer window, claiming he was satisfied with his midfield options - despite the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer - and his players had all the different attributes needed to challenge for the title.

While Liverpool are unlikely to dip into the transfer market, the Blues look set to splurge with Kurt Zouma close to securing a £25 million move to West Ham.

Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing fellow French defender Jules Kounde from La Liga side Sevilla as his replacement.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech look set to miss out today.

