Klopp 'desperate' to win first FA cup

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp is relishing his first FA Cup final as Liverpool manager and believes his team are "really desperate" to win the trophy today.

The Reds will bid to keep their quadruple chase alive against a Chelsea side hoping to welcome incoming owner Todd Boehly with victory at Wembley.

Klopp's men have four matches left in their attempt to become the first English team to win all four major trophies in one season.

While they are still in the race to win the Premier League, they have already beaten Chelsea on penalties to lift the League Cup in February and have reached the Champions League final, where they will face Real Madrid on May 28.

"It's our first FA Cup final and we are really, really desperate to win it," Klopp said. "We always gave our all to arrive to the final in the past, but we just didn't make it.

"What is clear when you start a journey, you can't have it all. We didn't have the squad to go for (all the trophies). It was never that we didn't want to go to the final, we just didn't have the power to do it.

"Now we have it. We want the full prize. Since I've been here, all big guns go for it. Only one chance to find out who wins the FA Cup.

"We will give it a real go... It will be 50-50 in the stadium, fantastic. Carabao felt like a World Cup final a few weeks ago. Another massive one."

It was also clear that the German has also done more homework on compatriot Thomas Tuchel's side.

"We know how good Chelsea are. Both teams will go for it," Klopp said when asked about his game plan.

"Chelsea is a really well-coached team. Have an idea for all different areas of the game. Similar system to others but different level. Organised defensively, offensively talented with (Timo) Werner, (Kai) Havertz, (Romelu) Lukaku and (Christian) Pulisic."