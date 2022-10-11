Klopp confronts ref on 'soft' penalty

LONDON - Jurgen Klopp was furious with the "soft" penalty decision that condemned Liverpool to a damaging 3-2 Premier League defeat by Arsenal on Sunday.

The visitors were clinging on for a point until the 76th minute at the Emirates Stadium when Thiago Alcantara was punished for his challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

There was only minimal contact as the Brazil forward went to ground in the Liverpool box, but the penalty was awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) check to much controversy.

That flashpoint led to handbags between both sets of players and the Football Association on Monday said it was looking into the confrontation.

Bukayo Saka converted the spot-kick to leave Liverpool languishing in 10th spot behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The anger over the decision continued after the final whistle, as Klopp confronted referee Michael Oliver on the pitch and made it clear he felt the incident was not worthy of a spot-kick.

"The situation around the penalty, of course, we should have cleared it. Now I saw it and I think you can imagine I don't think it is a clear penalty, it is a very soft one," Klopp said. "I think it is a situation where the referee could have another look at it in real time."

The German's frustration was magnified as Liverpool have now won just two of their first eight league games in their worst start for 10 years.

Their latest sloppy defeat was a far cry from the dynamic performances that took them to the cusp of winning the quadruple last season - they went further than any English club in history.

But Klopp was convinced Liverpool deserved something from the game after they controlled a large part of the first half.

"In general, it was a good away game against a good side. We caused them a lot of problems, but stand here with no points," he said. "I saw a team with the right attitude and put in a proper fight.

"A couple of things went against us, but we are not blind, we see we could have done better in moments."

The Reds now trail the Gunners (24) by 14 points and the gap could widen on Sunday as second-placed Manchester City, who are just a point behind Arsenal, travel to Anfield.

However, Klopp expressed his belief that with his help, his players can still rouse themselves from their stupor, saying: "We don't have to look yet at the table but we know where we are without looking at it, so we are not done.

"Working, talking, thinking probably first, and then talking to the boys, and then coaching them and helping them, and then we go again."

AFP, REUTERS