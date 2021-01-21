Klopp calls for calm

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are not up to their lofty standards but insisted there is no "perfect season", as they look to get back to winning ways when they host Burnley in the Premier League today.

Following last Sunday's 0-0 home stalemate with rivals Manchester United, the Reds have dropped to fourth in the table after three draws and a defeat in their last four league matches.

"We know we are not where we want to be. We just fight," the Liverpool boss said yesterday. "People get unhappy with performances when results are not there. But there is no perfect season. All the teams had a dip here and there. Some sorted it... but we can't change it in a minute.

"Our situation is not a catastrophe, it's just not perfect. And I saw good signs in the Man United game. But because we didn't win, nobody was interested."

The goals have also dried up for Liverpool since a 7-0 thumping of Crystal Palace before Christmas - they have netted only once in that run of four winless games. The draw with United was also the first time in 43 league games that the Reds failed to score at Anfield.

"We will score again," Klopp added. "Need to stay calm, greedy and make good decisions."

He said defender Joel Matip is back in training following injury but will face a late fitness check.

Despite their poor form, Liverpool's unbeaten run at home, which stretches back to April 2017, is at 68 and they will be favourites today. Burnley are 17th and only four points clear of safety - before 18th-placed Fulham played United at Craven Cottage yesterday.

The problem for Sean Dyche's men lies in attack. The Clarets have conceded 22 goals - only one more than Liverpool - but have scored just nine goals, the only team who have yet to reach double figures.

They have also not scored in three consecutive away games.

But Ashley Westwood believes the drought will end.

The midfielder said on the Burnley website: "We'd be worried if we weren't making chances. But we are so I think the time will come.

"They (the strikers) are banging them in at training."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V BURNLEY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.55am