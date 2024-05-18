Klopp an instant hit on Instagram on eve of final Liverpool game

Liverpool's outgoing manager Juergen Klopp has never been one for social media but he took the plunge on Saturday ahead of his final game in charge, and instantly became an Instagram hit.

Klopp announced in January that he would leave Liverpool at the end of this season, and the past few months have been building up to his farewell game at Anfield where they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

In 2020, Klopp said in an interview that he never understood social media, saying he was "too old" for it, but the 56-year-old now has a verified account on Instagram which has already accumulated more than 750,000 followers.

"Leaving this incredible place is hard, but I want to stay in contact with you," Klopp said in his first post looking back at his legacy at Liverpool.

"And even when I'm not a social media guy, people told me social media helps with that. So, here we go. See you!"

Klopp leaves Liverpool after nearly 500 games in charge, winning trophies including the club's first Premier League title, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups. REUTERS