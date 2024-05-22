Kjaer to leave Milan at end of season

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v AC Milan - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - January 7, 2024 AC Milan's Simon Kjaer during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo
AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer will leave the Serie A club at the end of the current campaign, he announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Denmark captain arrived at the San Siro in January 2020 from Spanish side Sevilla on loan before signing a permanent deal later that season.

In a video shared on Milan's page on the social media platform X, Kjaer said he would leave the club and hinted that he would decide on his next career move after the upcoming European Championship.

Kjaer played 120 matches for the club and won the Serie A title in 2022, but has struggled with injuries this season. REUTERS

