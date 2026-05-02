Kinsky says De Zerbi has lifted Tottenham spirits as club fights to avoid relegation

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May 2 - Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky said the arrival of head coach Roberto De Zerbi has instilled a positive mindset as the club battles to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

De Zerbi became the club's third manager of the 2025-26 season when he joined Spurs in late March on a long-term contract, replacing Igor Tudor and taking over a team that was already sliding towards the danger zone.

Spurs are 18th in the Premier League table with 34 points, two behind 17th-placed West Ham United, with four matches remaining in the season.

"By the way he (De Zerbi) speaks, what you read and what you hear from him is that he believes in us and that is a big message that he gives us overall: that the quality is there in the squad," Kinsky said in an interview with Sky Sports on Friday.

"It's just not to speak about it but to show it. With the combination, with the style that he wants to play, I think our squad fits to that so I believe this is going to work.

"Now we have four points from three games, there is four left and I hope and I believe that this is the right way."

Spurs ended a 16-game winless run in the league with a victory over already relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, with Kinsky producing a crucial late save from Joao Gomes' free-kick to secure all three points.

"It's very precious. If we wouldn't bring three points from there, of course, it would be much more difficult now," the 23-year-old said about the win against Wolves.

"We are not closer but at least we didn't get further (away). So the difference is still just two points."

Spurs travel to fifth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday. REUTERS