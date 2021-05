By adding kimchi to samba, the Lion City Sailors are hoping their appointment of top South Korean coach Kim Do-hoon will fire them - and their new Brazilian signings - to domestic and regional success.

The 50-year-old has agreed terms on a 21/2 year contract and is due to arrive in Singapore next month. After serving a 21-day quarantine, he could make his debut in the dugout in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup campaign, which kicks off against Saigon on June 29.