Key battles as England face Argentina in World Cup semi-final

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England’s Harry Kane (right) and Argentina’s Lionel Messi are key players in their respective sides.

ATLANTA – England are eyeing a first appearance in a World Cup final in 60 years as they take on Lionel Messi’s reigning champions Argentina in the last four in Atlanta on J uly 15 .

AFP looks at key battles likely to decide the outcome of the game at the spectacular Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Spain waiting in the final.

Messi v Guehi and O’Reilly

Lionel Messi has his sights set on back-to-back World Cup triumphs. But after his exertions to help drag Argentina this far, and now aged 39, does he have it in him to inspire the Albiceleste past England?

The great number 10 will occupy his usual space in the inside-right position, with the freedom to drift out wide. The responsibility to keep tabs on him will likely fall to Nico O’Reilly and Marc Guehi.

England’s defence, which has not always looked comfortable at the 2026 World Cup, faces a tough task.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He’s coming towards the end of his career. For me, personally, he’s the best player to ever touch a football pitch,” Manchester City full-back O’Reilly, 21, told the BBC.

Kane and Bellingham v Romero and Paredes

England’s talismanic captain Harry Kane knows Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero inside out after playing with him at Tottenham.

Argentina will have to find a way to stop Kane, who is England’s joint-top scorer at the tournament alongside Bellingham, on six goals each. But that responsibility will not only fall on the shoulders of Romero, given Kane’s propensity to drop deep and participate in the build-up.

The 32-year-old Leandro Paredes, of Boca Juniors, is expected to sit at the base of Argentina’s midfield diamond, patrolling the area in front of the defence where Kane and Bellingham could have plenty of influence.

Bossing the midfield

Declan Rice is believed to be winning his race to be fit to play alongside Elliot Anderson in England’s midfield, and the pair will be kept busy against Argentina’s expected diamond set-up in that area, helped by Bellingham.

The reigning champions have settled on Paredes at the base, with Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister either side of him, and Enzo Fernandez in front. That is a quartet of grafters, but not lacking in quality. Liverpool’s Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Fernandez will be facing plenty of familiar opponents too.

“I think it will be a game played with a lot of intensity and obviously a lot of jitters on both sides,” admitted Mac Allister.

Pickford v Martinez

Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Emiliano Martinez are familiar with one another from the Premier League.

The highlight of Pickford’s World Cup so far was his heroic display in the last-16 win over Mexico, when he repelled everything the co-hosts threw at him.

He came in for criticism for failing to prevent Andreas Schjelderup’s goal against Norway in the quarter-finals, but that was a memorable game for the 32-year-old Evertonian as he made his 18th World Cup appearance – becoming England’s most-capped player on football’s biggest stage.

Aston Villa’s Martinez starred as Argentina lifted the trophy four years ago, when he won the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper.

He is far from unbeatable, having conceded twice against both Cape Verde and Egypt during the knockout rounds, but the imposing 33-year-old’s experience, and his knowledge of the English game, are precious.

Scaloni v Tuchel

Lionel Scaloni has never coached at club level but has an extraordinary record since taking the Argentina job in 2018. He was derided as unqualified at the time, but led the Albiceleste to World Cup glory in 2022 and has also won back-to-back Copa America titles.

He remains on course to emulate Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo, the only manager to win the World Cup twice.

Tuchel is the polar opposite – one of the leading tacticians in the club game who notably won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and was persuaded to move to the international scene with England in late 2024.

Could a German, whose man-management of Bellingham has been especially striking, be about to end England’s six-decade wait for major tournament success? AFP