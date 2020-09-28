Key battles

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD V PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG

Aubameyang has been the key figure in Arsenal's revival, scoring twice in the FA Cup semi-finals and final to beat Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, and his side's goal plus the winning penalty in the shootout against Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Mikel Arteta has followed Jurgen Klopp's example by using his biggest goal threat cutting in from a wide area and Aubameyang will look to exploit the space left by Alexander-Arnold as he marauds forward. Liverpool could just as easily benefit from one of the league's most creative players in Alexander-Arnold not being tracked by Aubameyang.

THIAGO V GRANIT XHAKA

Liverpool signalled their intent to retain their Premier League crown by adding a world-class talent in Thiago Alcantara to a team of winners.

The Spanish international gave a glimpse of what he will offer by completing more passes than any Chelsea player despite playing just the second half of last weekend's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

An injury to Jordan Henderson means Thiago could make his first start today - there are doubts after he missed Saturday's training session - and if so, Xhaka has the unenviable task of stopping him from dictating the game.

MOHAMED SALAH V KIERAN TIERNEY

Salah's hat-trick on the opening day of the season against Leeds took his tally in Premier League games for Liverpool at Anfield to 51 in 57 home games.

That includes scoring against Arsenal in each of their previous three league trips, but Tierney is facing Liverpool away for the first time and has added more steel to the left side of the Gunners' defence.

The Scotland international is perfectly suited to his role as the left centre-back of Arteta's three-man defence, where he can also push into a more advanced role when in possession and Salah has failed to find the net the last two times the sides have met up with Tierney in the line-up.

