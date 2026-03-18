Kerr's Asian Cup heroics reminds Australia what it missed

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Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Third Place Playoff - Sweden v Australia - Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - August 19, 2023 Australia's Sam Kerr during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Dan Peled

MELBOURNE, March 18 - Sidelined for two years by an ACL injury, Australia captain Sam Kerr arrived at the Women's Asian Cup with queries over her fitness and saddled with a heavy burden to restore pride in the Matildas.

Now with four goals in the continental tournament, including a sublime winner in Tuesday's semi-final against China, the 32-year-old striker has silenced all doubts and carried her team back into the national spotlight.

Much like England's fretting over David Beckham and his fractured left foot at the 2002 World Cup, Kerr's injuries have long gripped Australia.

Her calf strain at the 2023 Women's World Cup on home soil triggered national anxiety even as the co-hosts triggered "Matildas mania" by reaching the semi-finals.

The knee was a much longer misery, forcing Kerr's two-year absence from international football and contributing to a Matildas malaise in global competition.

While Australia are scarcely a one-woman team, boasting quality players up and down the field, Kerr was sorely missed.

The nation crashed out of the Paris Olympics' group stage and drifted for a year in the wilderness without a permanent coach.

Off field, the Chelsea forward's fitness for the Matildas captaincy was questioned when she was arrested in London after a boozy night out and charged with racial abuse against a police officer.

She was found not guilty but video of Kerr looking worse for wear and swearing sullenly at police was a shock to fans and undermined the Matildas' wholesome image.

NATIONAL HERO

She arrived in Perth ahead of the Asian Cup opener against the Philippines without an international goal in 28 months.

Having since found the net four times, including three in front of hometown fans in Perth, Kerr has returned emphatically to national hero status.

Her resilience has been a relief for teammates and Australia coach Joe Montemurro, who has put plenty of minutes into her legs throughout the tournament.

Her explosive turn of pace to round Chinese keeper Peng Shimeng and slot Tuesday's winner from a tight angle near the byline was a reminder of what Australia missed in her long absence.

"Literally, if there was one more minute, I think I would have fallen over. I couldn’t even celebrate, I was so tired," Kerr said.

Kerr’s resurgence carries added resonance given her history in the competition.

She was 16 when she helped Australia win their sole 2010 Asian Cup title, scoring in the final against North Korea.

Sixteen years later, she has extended her national record goal tally to 73 and will hope for more in Saturday's final at 82,000-seat Stadium Australia in Sydney against either Japan or South Korea. REUTERS