Kerr to captain Australia in Women's Asian Cup, Fowler returns

MELBOURNE, Feb 18 - Sam Kerr will lead Australia's bid for a second Women's Asian Cup title with forward Mary Fowler making her long-awaited return to the hosts' squad for the continental showpiece.

Matildas coach Joe Montemurro included Fowler in his 26-woman squad for the March 1-21 tournament despite the Manchester City winger playing only 15 minutes for her club since returning from an ACL injury.

Full back Charli Grant was omitted, though, losing a race to be fit after suffering a knee injury for Tottenham Hotspur.

Montemurro included only one uncapped player in an experienced roster -- goalkeeper Jada Whyman.

Australia, the 2010 champions, launch the 12-nation tournament against the Philippines in Perth on March 1 and also play South Korea and Iran in Group A. REUTERS