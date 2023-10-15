Kerr on target as Chelsea top WSL with win over West Ham

LONDON - Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr scored in the 36th minute of her first game of the season to set her side on course for a 2-0 home win over West Ham United on Saturday that lifts the champions to the top of the Women's Super League table.

After a frustrating opening half-hour the 30-year-old Kerr, who suffered a calf injury at the World Cup that caused her to miss the first two league games of the season, headed home a Niamh Charles cross to break the deadlock.

The visitors had several chances to even things up, but Chelsea dominated possession and substitute Erin Cuthbert netted in the 90th minute to seal the three points.

Chelsea have seven points from three games but could be replaced at the top on Sunday when previous leaders Leicester City, who have six points, travel to Manchester United and third-placed Liverpool, also on six, host Everton. REUTERS