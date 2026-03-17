Sam Kerr fires Australia into Asian Cup final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sam Kerr of Australia celebrates after scoring the winner in the 2-1 Women's Asian Cup semi-final win over China.

PERTH – Australia coach Joe Montemurro wants more from his team, despite them beating China on March 17 to advance to the Women’s Asian Cup final.

Captain Sam Kerr sealed a 2-1 victory with a stunning second-half goal in Perth to put the hosts into their fourth final in this competition.

The Matildas will hunt a second trophy in the continental tournament and first since 2010 against Japan or South Korea, who play in the second semi-final in Sydney on March 18.

“The second half was better, but the first half it was disappointing,” said Montemurro.

“We scored a very good goal and I thought we were starting to find our rhythm, and (then) we just backed off. We went very deep again. It must be in the DNA. it must be in the water.

“We just need to play higher, we need to be braver. But look, it’s tournament football, we got the result we wanted.”

The match started at breakneck speed with Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord scoring in the 17th minute.

China levelled shortly after with Zhang Linyan converting a penalty, much to the delight of their flag-waving fans behind the goal.

But the Chinese were unable to contain hometown hero Kerr, who ensured Australia remained on track for a second continental title to sit alongside their 2010 triumph.

China’s bid for a record-extending 10th crown ended in heartbreak and they rued missed opportunities in front of goal after having 14 shots to eight.

“I always had confidence in my finishing and my goal-scoring ability, but it’s a lot more than that,” said Kerr, who previously said she is only “85 per cent fit”.

“I got a great team behind me, and I don’t know how I made the 90 minutes. I was absolutely tired. I am glad we got over the line.

“I know I can be one of the best players in the world... It would be a dream come true (to win the tournament) but I am enjoying tonight.”

In related news, two Iranian women footballers have trained with Australian club Brisbane Roar after seeking asylum in the country, with one of them uploading a picture alongside a senior FIFA official saying: “Everything will be fine.”

Seven members of Iran’s football delegation competing in the Women’s Asian Cup sought sanctuary in Australia last week after they were branded “traitors” at home for refusing to sing the national anthem at their opening game.

Only two, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, remain in Australia after the others changed their minds and decided to return.

Rights groups have accused Tehran of pressuring athletes abroad by threatening relatives or with the seizure of property if they defect or make statements against the Islamic republic.

Iranian authorities have in turn accused Australia of pressuring the players to stay.

“Welcome, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh,” said Kaz Patafta, chief executive of Brisbane Roar, in releasing photos of the two training and smiling with the A-League team on Monday.

“Today, Brisbane Roar officially welcomed both players to the club’s training facilities to take part in training with our A-League women’s squad. We remain committed to providing a supportive environment for them whilst they navigate the next stages.”

Pasandideh posted a picture of herself on Instagram alongside FIFA’s chief football officer Jill Ellis with the caption: “Everything will be fine.”

The two players are being housed at an undisclosed location and receiving support from the government and the Iranian diaspora community in Australia. AFP, REUTERS