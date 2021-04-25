Keeping the players focused on the final

LONDON • Treble-chasing Manchester City face a Tottenham side desperate to end their 13-year trophy drought, as two members of the failed European Super League clash in the League Cup final at Wembley today.

Just seven days after the bombshell revelation that City and Spurs were among 12 clubs plotting the breakaway competition, they will contest the first major silverware of the English season.

Alarmed by the furious public backlash, both sides, together with seven other clubs, have withdrawn from the rogue tournament.

But, against that explosive backdrop, it is ironic the League Cup will be the focus of attention for two of the Super League founders.

If the competition had gone ahead, it was said the increased midweek fixture list could have killed off the League Cup.

Given both clubs would have turned their backs on the League Cup forever, it would be no surprise if there are protesters and dissenting voices among the 8,000 fans allowed into Wembley.

But for City manager Pep Guardiola and Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason, the goal in the build-up to the final has been keeping their players focused rather than letting the furore distract them.

Guardiola has hinted he plans to field his strongest side, despite travelling to Paris Saint-Germain for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

"We deserve to be there. The final, every team wants to win, and we will travel to London to do a good game and win the title," the Catalan added. "The Aston Villa game showed we were ready and we'll be ready on Sunday."

There was good news for Guardiola as Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were both declared fit, with only John Stones missing through suspension.

City will also be boosted after signing 17-year-old Brazilian forward Kayky from Fluminense for an initial £9 million (S$16.5 million). Dubbed the "new Neymar", he will join at the end of the Brazilian domestic season.

Spurs arrive at Wembley after a tumultuous week that saw Jose Mourinho sacked on Monday, but Gareth Bale believes the team can now play with the handbrake off.

However, Spurs may be without Harry Kane after he suffered the latest in a long line of ankle injuries in midweek.

On England captain Kane, Mason said "it was a case of taking it hour by hour now".

This is a massive step-up for the 29-year-old, who until last week, had been working with the club's academy. The former Spurs midfielder, whose career was prematurely ended four years ago due to a fractured skull, feels they can still upset the odds, even without Kane.

"It's a one-off game and form goes out the window in finals," Mason said. "They are a great side with great players, but we are a great side with great players too and we will go there with confidence and belief."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN CITY V TOTTENHAM

SingtelTV Ch111, 11.25pm